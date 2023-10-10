U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron "Mighty Black Panthers" take off on their first combat sortie in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2023. The Strike Eagle offers a wide-range of combat capabilities, which further enhance the U.S. and coalition’s ability to operate freely and effectively across the air domain throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

