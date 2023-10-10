Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen leads a panel at AUSA 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen leads a panel at AUSA 2023

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen leads a panel alongside four Army National Guard general officers during the panel titled: “Director of the U.S. Army National Guard Seminar: The Next Greatest Generation is Now!” The panel convened Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C.

    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen leads a panel at AUSA 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

