Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, shares his thoughts with the panel during the CSMs of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve Seminar Be All You Can Be - past, present, and future: The impacts of messaging. The panel was led by Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, U.S. Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, U.S. Army Reserve, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 8070890 VIRIN: 231009-Z-MA159-1115 Resolution: 4947x3298 Size: 771.12 KB Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead at AUSA 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.