    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead at AUSA 2023

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, shares his thoughts with the panel during the CSMs of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve Seminar Be All You Can Be - past, present, and future: The impacts of messaging. The panel was led by Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, U.S. Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, U.S. Army Reserve, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition.

