    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines discusses “Be All You Can Be” [Image 4 of 5]

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines discusses “Be All You Can Be”

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    National Guard Bureau

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the senior enlisted leader of the Army National Guard, discusses how “Be All You Can Be” motivated him to join the U.S. Army. Raines led a panel alongside U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition to discuss the impacts of storytelling and messaging in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 8070904
    VIRIN: 231009-Z-MA159-1114
    Resolution: 4289x2859
    Size: 768.6 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US
    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines
    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo
    AUSA 2023
    Army Reserve. SSG Daisy Broker

