Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines discusses “Be All You Can Be”

Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the senior enlisted leader of the Army National Guard, discusses how “Be All You Can Be” motivated him to join the U.S. Army. Raines led a panel alongside U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition to discuss the impacts of storytelling and messaging in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US by SSG Daisy Broker