    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen and Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines at AUSA 2023

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen and Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines visit with Best Squad competitors during the Sergeant Major of the Army’s recognition luncheon Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C. This year, the Army National Guard had soldiers on the Army Guard squad and the FORSCOM squad who endured five days of grueling competition in Fort Stewart GA.

