    Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives award [Image 2 of 5]

    Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives award

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    National Guard Bureau

    Utah National Guard’s Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives the National Guard’s Recruiter of the Year award from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer. The distinguished award was presented at the Sergeant Major of the Army’s Initiatives Briefing Wednesday Oct. 11 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C.

    This work, Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives award [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

