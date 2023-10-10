Utah National Guard’s Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives the National Guard’s Recruiter of the Year award from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer. The distinguished award was presented at the Sergeant Major of the Army’s Initiatives Briefing Wednesday Oct. 11 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|8070888
|VIRIN:
|231011-Z-MA159-1113
|Resolution:
|4849x3233
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives award [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
