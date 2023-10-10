Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives award

Utah National Guard’s Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy receives the National Guard’s Recruiter of the Year award from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer. The distinguished award was presented at the Sergeant Major of the Army’s Initiatives Briefing Wednesday Oct. 11 2023, at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C.

