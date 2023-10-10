U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micah Whitesanders, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, teaches children about fire safety at the Youth Center on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 11, 2023. Beale’s firefighters used this year’s fire prevention week theme “Cooking safety starts with you”, and shared tips about kitchen safety to avoid causing fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

