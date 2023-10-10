Cooking Safety Starts With You!

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kace Kauffman, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, gives high fives to the children at Lone Tree Elementary School on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 11, 2023. During Fire Prevention week, the Beale Fire Department taught the students about fire safety and what to do in case of a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US