    Cooking Safety Starts With You! [Image 3 of 6]

    Cooking Safety Starts With You!

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kace Kauffman, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, gives high fives to the children at Lone Tree Elementary School on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 11, 2023. During Fire Prevention week, the Beale Fire Department taught the students about fire safety and what to do in case of a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

    fire safety
    fire prevention week
    fire prevention

