The 9th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters pass out toy fire helmets to students at Lone Tree Elementary School on Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 11, 2023. Fire Prevention Week is one of the oldest public health observances in the U.S. and educating the community about fire safety helps decrease the amount of fires that happen each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8070646
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-LE520-1047
|Resolution:
|4609x3073
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cooking Safety Starts With You! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
