U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kace Kauffman, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, performs a fire demonstration at Lone Tree Elementary School on Beale Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2023. Keeping with the theme “Cooking safety starts with you”, Kauffman demonstrated proper fire extinguisher techniques during a stove fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8070645
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-LE520-1038
|Resolution:
|6667x4445
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cooking Safety Starts With You! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
