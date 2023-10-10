Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW command team visits JBAB [Image 6 of 6]

    AFDW command team visits JBAB

    JOINT, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley (center), Air Force District of Washington Command Chief, sits amongst the U.S. Air Force Band’s Concert Band as they perform at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. The Concert Band and The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants performed a musical piece paired with a video that highlights the Air Force Band’s worldwide mission.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:48
    Location: JOINT, DC, US
