AFDW command team visits JBAB

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team demonstrate their core values routine to the Air Force District of Washington leadership at Dickens Hall, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. The performance had three distinct parts that represented the Air Force core values of “integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

