Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFDW command team visits JBAB [Image 3 of 6]

    AFDW command team visits JBAB

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Airman 1st Class Eyan Smith, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team member, briefs the Air Force District of Washington leadership on the history of the Drill Team at Dickens Hall, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. During their performances, the Drill Team strengthens the Air Force connection with the public and supports recruitment through precision demonstrations and educating audiences about the Air Force’s rich history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 8070424
    VIRIN: 231010-F-NB608-1267
    Resolution: 5171x3441
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW command team visits JBAB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFDW command team visits JBAB
    AFDW command team visits JBAB
    AFDW command team visits JBAB
    AFDW command team visits JBAB
    AFDW command team visits JBAB
    AFDW command team visits JBAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Band
    Immersion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT