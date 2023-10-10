Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW command team visits JBAB [Image 4 of 6]

    AFDW command team visits JBAB

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Stamps, The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass tubist, explains the mission of the Ceremonial Brass outside of Hangar 2, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. The Ceremonial Brass consists of 41 active duty musicians who provide support to funerals, arrivals for foreign heads of state at the White House and Pentagon, changes of command, retirements and award ceremonies.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    This work, AFDW command team visits JBAB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Band
    Immersion

