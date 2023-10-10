AFDW command team visits JBAB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Stamps, The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass tubist, explains the mission of the Ceremonial Brass outside of Hangar 2, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. The Ceremonial Brass consists of 41 active duty musicians who provide support to funerals, arrivals for foreign heads of state at the White House and Pentagon, changes of command, retirements and award ceremonies.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US