Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard demonstrate military funeral honors for Air Force District of Washington leadership during the 11th Operations Group immersion at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. Guardsmen demonstrated the discipline, planning and training needed to execute their mission during the four-hour immersion event, which also included 11th Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8070406
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-NB608-1180
|Resolution:
|5138x3418
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFDW command team visits JBAB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
