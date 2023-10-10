AFDW command team visits JBAB

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard demonstrate military funeral honors for Air Force District of Washington leadership during the 11th Operations Group immersion at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. Guardsmen demonstrated the discipline, planning and training needed to execute their mission during the four-hour immersion event, which also included 11th Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US