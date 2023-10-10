Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW command team visits JBAB

    AFDW command team visits JBAB

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard demonstrate military funeral honors for Air Force District of Washington leadership during the 11th Operations Group immersion at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. Guardsmen demonstrated the discipline, planning and training needed to execute their mission during the four-hour immersion event, which also included 11th Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Honor Guard
    Band
    Immersion

