    SECDEF Austin Attends NATO Ministerial’s in Brussels [Image 17 of 19]

    SECDEF Austin Attends NATO Ministerial’s in Brussels

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III answers questions during a press conference at the conclusion of the NATO Defense Ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 12, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 08:55
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Lloyd J. Austin

