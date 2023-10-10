Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III answers questions during a press conference at the conclusion of the NATO Defense Ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 12, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8069531
|VIRIN:
|231012-D-TT977-1258
|Resolution:
|7459x4973
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Austin Attends NATO Ministerial’s in Brussels [Image 19 of 19], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
