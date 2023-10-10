Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps at the NATO Defense Ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 12, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 8069525 VIRIN: 231012-D-TT977-1179 Resolution: 7264x4843 Size: 0 B Location: BRUSSELS, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Austin Attends NATO Ministerial’s in Brussels [Image 19 of 19], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.