Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to NATO Defense Ministerial meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 12, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8069515
|VIRIN:
|231012-D-TT977-1046
|Resolution:
|7496x5222
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Austin Attends NATO Ministerial’s in Brussels [Image 19 of 19], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
