Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball

The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, receives a $17,600 donation from the president and CEO of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Mark Perriello, for the PMRF Navy Ball, at Kauai Coffee, Kalaheo, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. Sailors from PMRF, chamber members and other ball supporters gathered for the event. The donation makes the Oct 13 ball free for all junior sailors and reduces the cost for all other participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

