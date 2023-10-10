The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, speaks at an event in which the Kauai Chamber of Commerce presented PMRF with a $17,600 donation for the PMRF Navy Ball, at Kauai Coffee, Kalaheo, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The donation makes the Oct 13 ball free for all junior sailors and reduces the cost for all other participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 00:19 Photo ID: 8069045 VIRIN: 231011-N-BN624-1019 Resolution: 4121x2743 Size: 7.97 MB Location: KALAHEO, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.