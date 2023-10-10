Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility’s Navy Birthday Ball

KALAHEO, Hawaii – In recognition of the service and sacrifice of military members, the Kauai Chamber of Commerce has donated $17,600 to Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball, according the Kauai Chamber president.



The donation to the PMRF Military Service Organization is a testament to the strong bond between the Chamber and PMRF, Chamber President and CEO Mark Perriello said during the Oct. 11 presentation of the check at Kauai Coffee, one of the many sponsors of the ball.



Chamber members, sailors from PMRF, and a few of the other ball sponsors gathered as Perriello presented an oversized check to PMRF Commanding Officer Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson.



The Kauai Chamber proudly supports the military members serving at PMRF, Perriello explained. This donation makes the ball free for all junior sailors and reduces the price for all other participants.



“We recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by the uniformed men and women of PMRF who diligently serve our country,” Perriello said. “It is our privilege and honor to contribute to an event as meaningful as the Navy Ball, ensuring that they can attend without any financial burden.”



Stevenson thanked Perriello for the donation, saying PMRF is proud to be a part of the Kauai Ohana. The donation, the captain noted, is meaningful and extremely generous and has an incredible impact on the sailors.



“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Kauai Chamber of Commerce for this extraordinary donation in support of this event and our sailors who are taking part in the PMRF Navy Birthday Ball,” Stevenson said. “We are incredibly grateful to serve on Kauai and be partners in this wonderful Ohana on our island home.”



Perriello lauded the dedicated efforts and generosity of chamber members, and extended special thanks to Jaye Gayagas-Youn with the Sheraton Coconut Coast, saying the initiative was made possible by her vision, leadership and dedication.



Perriello went on to share he believes in the importance of collaboration and giving back to those who protect our nation. “Let this be a reminder of the impact we can make when we work together for a common goal. This donation, our largest yet, not only reflects our gratitude for their service but also our commitment to supporting our local community and the vital partnerships we share.”



PMRF’s 248th Navy Birthday Ball is on the Navy’s birthday, Oct. 13, at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa in Poipu. The event brings together sailors, PMRF civilians and families, and members of the community.



“I want to extend our warmest wishes to the men and women of PMRF as they enjoy the Navy Ball, knowing that their community stands beside them,” Perriello said. “May this event be a symbol of our appreciation and a testament to the enduring bond between our chamber and the Pacific Missile Range Facility.”



Stevenson said the incredible support from the Chamber and the community makes the event possible. “We are so excited for this special night celebrating the United States Navy, together with our Kauai Ohana,” he said.



In addition to the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Kauai Military Affairs Council, and Kauai Coffee, other sponsors of the ball are AES Distributed Energy; Captain Andy's Sailing, Inc.; Castle Resorts & Hotels; Cushnie Construction; First Hawaiian Bank; Hilton Garden Inn; InkSpot; Kauai Island Utility; Kekaha Agriculture Association; Koloa Rum Company; Kuhio Auto Group; Lawai Beach Resort; Matson; Poipu Ohana Management; Sheraton Kauai Coconut.

