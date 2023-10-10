Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball [Image 2 of 4]

    Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball

    KALAHEO, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, is seen as the president and CEO of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Mark Perriello, presents PMRF with a $17,600 donation for the PMRF Navy Ball, at Kauai Coffee, Kalaheo, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The donation makes the Oct 13 ball free for all junior sailors and reduces the cost for all other participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 00:19
    Photo ID: 8069047
    VIRIN: 231011-N-BN624-1006
    Resolution: 4433x2951
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: KALAHEO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball
    Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball
    Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball
    Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kauai
    Navy Birthday Ball
    Chamber of Commerce
    PMRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT