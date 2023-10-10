The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, is seen as the president and CEO of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Mark Perriello, presents PMRF with a $17,600 donation for the PMRF Navy Ball, at Kauai Coffee, Kalaheo, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The donation makes the Oct 13 ball free for all junior sailors and reduces the cost for all other participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8069047
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-BN624-1006
|Resolution:
|4433x2951
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|KALAHEO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT