Kauai Chamber of Commerce Donates $17,600 for Pacific Missile Range Facility's Navy Birthday Ball

The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, talks with the president and CEO of the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Mark Perriello, after an event at Kauai Coffee, Kalaheo, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. At the event, Perriello presented Stevenson with a check representing a $17,600 donation to support the PMRF Navy Birthday Ball. The donation makes the ball free for all junior sailors and reduces the cost for all other participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

