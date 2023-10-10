Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

231011-N-CD453-2095 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyrese Robinson, from Sacramento, California, signals to pilots in an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 Location: SEA OF JAPAN by PO2 Samantha Oblander