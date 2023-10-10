Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

231011-N-CD453-2117 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Capt. David Huljack, the deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, is welcomed by Cmdr. Earvin Taylor (center), the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) aboard John Finn while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

