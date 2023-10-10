Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 1 of 9]

    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231011-N-CD453-2023 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Sailors lower the flight deck safety nets aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) prior to flight operations while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 8069001
    VIRIN: 231011-N-CD453-2023
    Resolution: 4982x3559
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT