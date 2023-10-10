Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113)

231011-N-CD453-2084 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Aviation Maintenance Admininstrationman Airman Josh Atkinson (left), from Toney, Alabama, and Seaman Peyton Dills (right), from Selah, Washington, chalk and chain an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8069007
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-CD453-2084
|Resolution:
|4697x3355
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
