231011-N-CD453-2112 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Capt. David Huljack, the deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, steps out of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 23:15
|Photo ID:
|8069005
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-CD453-2112
|Resolution:
|4892x3494
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
