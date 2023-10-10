231011-N-CD453-2112 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 11, 2023) Capt. David Huljack, the deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, steps out of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 8069005 VIRIN: 231011-N-CD453-2112 Resolution: 4892x3494 Size: 1.5 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Visits USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.