Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum

Col. Bill Soliz, commander of the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and Army Physician Assistant, Office of the Surgeon General of the United States Army, consultant speaking to Inter-Service Physician Assistant Program students at Blesse Auditorium at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. National Physician Assistants Week, celebrating the legacy and service of physician assistants, was paralleled by the insightful deliberations of the first ever Medical Warfighting Forum hosted by Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, commanding general U.S. Medical Center of Excellence and was held on October 4-5 and was held at Lackland Air Force Base, Joint Base San Antonio.

