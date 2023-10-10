Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 9 of 10]

    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Col. Bill Soliz, commander of the Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and Army Physician Assistant, Office of the Surgeon General of the United States Army, consultant speaking to Inter-Service Physician Assistant Program students at Blesse Auditorium at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. National Physician Assistants Week, celebrating the legacy and service of physician assistants, was paralleled by the insightful deliberations of the first ever Medical Warfighting Forum hosted by Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, commanding general U.S. Medical Center of Excellence and was held on October 4-5 and was held at Lackland Air Force Base, Joint Base San Antonio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:28
    Photo ID: 8068033
    VIRIN: 231004-D-WK488-7380
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum
    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT