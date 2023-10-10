Attendees of the first ever Medical Warfighting Forum view a medical technology demonstration display setup by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. The two day event brought together representatives from Army Medicine And Army major commands as well as U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and partner nations to focus on the role of military medicine in possible future large scale combat operations in a multi-domain environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:27 Photo ID: 8068030 VIRIN: 231004-D-WK488-3119 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.58 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 10 of 10], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.