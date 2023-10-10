Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 4 of 10]

    Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Attendees of the first ever Medical Warfighting Forum listen to briefings on the role of military medicine in possible future large scale combat operations. The two day event brought together representatives from Army Medicine And Army major commands as well as U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and partner nations to focus on the role of military medicine in possible future large scale combat operations in a multi-domain environment. In the background is a medical technology demonstration display setup by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 14:27
    Photo ID: 8068028
    VIRIN: 231004-D-WK488-2632
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 10 of 10], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

