Army Physician Assistants: Strategically Shaping the Future of Military Healthcare at Medical Warfighting Forum

The U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research display table showcasing freeze dried plasma and other hemoglobin medical treatment products at the first ever Medical Warfighting Forum held on Oct. 4-5, 2023, at Lackland Air Force Base, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The two day event brought together representatives from Army Medicine And Army major commands as well as U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and partner nations to focus on the role of military medicine in possible future large scale combat operations in a multi-domain environment. In the background is a medical technology demonstration display setup by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity.

