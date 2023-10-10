The critical care nurse with a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team works with a Green Beret with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to determine the best treatment for a simulated casualty during a personnel recovery training scenario as part of exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2 near Bardufoss, Norway, Sept. 26, 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Forces, alongside ally and partner SOF, leverage unique capabilities to support and defend our NATO allies and partners during both peacetime and times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 07:54 Photo ID: 8067358 VIRIN: 230926-Z-BT406-1209 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 30.13 MB Location: BARDUFOSS, NO Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.