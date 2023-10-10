Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training

A simulated casualty is treated by a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team after being safely evacuated during a personnel recovery training scenario as part of exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2 near Bardufoss, Norway, Sept. 26, 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Forces, alongside ally and partner SOF, leverage unique capabilities to support and defend our NATO allies and partners during both peacetime and times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 Photo ID: 8067357 Location: BARDUFOSS, NO