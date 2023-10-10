Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training [Image 3 of 8]

    Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team critical care nurse relays the medications that the simulated casualty requires during a personnel recovery training scenario as part of exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2 near Bardufoss, Norway, Sept. 26, 2023.

    U.S. Special Operations Forces, alongside ally and partner SOF, leverage unique capabilities to support and defend our NATO allies and partners during both peacetime and times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 07:54
    Photo ID: 8067353
    VIRIN: 230926-Z-BT406-1237
    Resolution: 5572x3659
    Size: 20.05 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO 
    This work, Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SOCEUR
    Norway
    United States Special Operations Command
    U.S. Embassy Oslo

