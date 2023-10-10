Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training

A Royal Norwegian Air Force Bell 412 helicopter lands to unload a team of Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and two simulated injured personnel during a personnel recovery training scenario as part of exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2 near Bardufoss, Norway, Sept. 26, 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Forces, alongside ally and partner SOF, leverage unique capabilities to support and defend our NATO allies and partners during both peacetime and times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

