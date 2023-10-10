Adamant Serpent 2023: Personnel recovery training

A Green Beret with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team prepare to roll a simulated casualty on his side to allow the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team critical care nurse to check for wounds during a personnel recovery training scenario as part of exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2 near Bardufoss, Norway, Sept. 26, 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s exercise Adamant Serpent hones interoperability with allies and partners ensuring readiness in the face of emerging threats, and builds a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

