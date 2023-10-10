Ammo on the move

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade load live ammo cargo pallets into an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The inspection and shipment of the cargo was an opportunity for the Airmen from the 86th Operations Group to support the 601st QM Company during a live fire exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

