Ammo on the move

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 86th Operations Group and 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade work together to load ammo cargo pallets onto an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The inspection and shipment of the cargo was an opportunity for the 86th OG Airmen to support the 601st QM Company during a live fire exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

