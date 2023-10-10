Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo on the move

    Ammo on the move

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Calvin Freeman, 86th Operations Support Squadron Joint Airdrop Inspection team inspector, looks over a 32-foot long pallet containing ammo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023. Freeman and the 86th OSS JAI team inspected pallets belonging to U.S. Army 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade to support the Soldiers during a live fire training exercise in Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 03:15
    Photo ID: 8067150
    VIRIN: 231004-F-GR961-1092
    Resolution: 3956x5539
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo on the move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    Loadmaster
    inspector
    Ammo
    cargo
    Live ammo

