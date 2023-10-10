U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Calvin Freeman, 86th Operations Support Squadron Joint Airdrop Inspection team inspector, looks over a 32-foot long pallet containing ammo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023. Freeman and the 86th OSS JAI team inspected pallets belonging to U.S. Army 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade to support the Soldiers during a live fire training exercise in Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 03:15 Photo ID: 8067150 VIRIN: 231004-F-GR961-1092 Resolution: 3956x5539 Size: 1.28 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ammo on the move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.