Ammo on the move

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 86th Operations Support Squadron Joint Airdrop Inspection team and 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023. The 601st QM Company teamed up with the 86th OSS JAI team to learn the proper way to load and ship cargo pallets via a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before their live fire exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 03:15
|Photo ID:
|8067153
|VIRIN:
|231004-F-GR961-1140
|Resolution:
|5704x3795
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
