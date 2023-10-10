Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo on the move [Image 5 of 7]

    Ammo on the move

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 86th Operations Support Squadron Joint Airdrop Inspection team and 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023. The 601st QM Company teamed up with the 86th OSS JAI team to learn the proper way to load and ship cargo pallets via a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before their live fire exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 03:15
    Photo ID: 8067153
    VIRIN: 231004-F-GR961-1140
    Resolution: 5704x3795
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo on the move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    loadmaster
    inspector
    ammo
    C-130
    cargo
    live ammo

