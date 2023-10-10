Ammo on the move

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, from the 86th Operations Support Squadron Joint Airdrop Inspection team, inspect a 32 foot-long cargo pallet holding ammo and teach U.S. Army Soldiers from the 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade how to secure and load pallets properly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023. As part of a live fire exercise, the 601st QM Company worked with Team Ramstein to practice loading and moving weapons to Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    airdrop
    loadmaster
    inspector
    ammo
    cargo
    live ammo

