U.S. Air Force Airmen, from the 86th Operations Support Squadron Joint Airdrop Inspection team, inspect a 32 foot-long cargo pallet holding ammo and teach U.S. Army Soldiers from the 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade how to secure and load pallets properly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023. As part of a live fire exercise, the 601st QM Company worked with Team Ramstein to practice loading and moving weapons to Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 03:15 Photo ID: 8067151 VIRIN: 231004-F-GR961-1078 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.97 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ammo on the move [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.