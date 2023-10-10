Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM [Image 8 of 8]

    CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs   

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman meets with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    USSF
    CSO
    INDOPACOM

