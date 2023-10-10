Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna attends the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies conference at the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott in Maui, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8066490
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-EX759-1089
|Resolution:
|7147x4765
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT