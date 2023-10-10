Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna pose with military members from the 5th Space Warning Squadron during a visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8066491
|VIRIN:
|230923-F-EX759-1393
|Resolution:
|7816x5211
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS
