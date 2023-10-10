Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, chief of staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman participate in an Honor Guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 8066492 VIRIN: 230925-F-EX759-1024 Resolution: 6139x4359 Size: 2.91 MB Location: TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.