CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM

Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, chief of staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman participate in an Honor Guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8066492
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-EX759-1024
|Resolution:
|6139x4359
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
