CSO and CMSSF visit INDOPACOM

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna visit the Maui Space Surveillance Complex in Maui, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:52
