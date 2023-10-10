Sgt. 1st Class Jermain Shury speaks with Special Operations Forces recruiters at the Army Special Operations booth during the AUSA 2023 annual meeting exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8066459
|VIRIN:
|231011-A-AJ780-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2023 Exposition [Image 4 of 4], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT